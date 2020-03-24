FTA comment on the suspension of HGV testing in Northern Ireland

Speaking about today’s announcement on the suspension of HGV testing in Northern Ireland, FTA’s NI Policy Manager, Seamus Leheny said:

“Today’s (23 March) announcement of the suspension of HGV testing in Northern Ireland as a result of the coronavirus is a pragmatic one, which gives logistics operators some certainty about their ability to operate in the coming months. FTA is delighted that the Department for Infrastructure has listened to the concerns of our sector. We understand that testing will continue for LGVs until further notice, which will further help the logistics sector to support NI business at such a difficult time.”

Efficient logistics is vital to keep the UK trading, directly having an impact on more than seven million people employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. FTA is one of the biggest business groups in the UK, supporting, shaping and standing up for safe and efficient logistics. We are the only business group in the UK that represents all of logistics, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods.

For more information please visit www.fta.co.uk