FTA Group visits Cartwright – and praises British Manufacturer

A recent visit to Cartwright by the FTA Northern Engineering Forum led the organiser to exclaim: “To say we don’t build anything in Britain anymore is wrong!”

Phil Lloyd, Head of Engineering and Vehicle Standards Policy at FTA (the Freight Transport Association) organised the visit of 28 FTA members to the Cartwright factory in Altrincham, with the support of Cartwright Technical Director Lionel Curtis and Technical Sales Manager Darren Maybury. FTA is the largest business organisation in the logistics sector, with more than 18,000 members nationwide.

Following a tour of the manufacturing complex, Phil Lloyd commented: “We don’t build anything in Britain anymore? Wrong!

“It was great to see the trailers being built, from the raw material being cut by laser cutters, all the way through to the finished product, completed by hand and all built in Britain! It was a great visit.”

Darren Maybury of Cartwright added: “We were delighted to welcome the FTA Northern Engineering members. We enjoyed hosting their visit as it gave us an ideal opportunity to hear their views about the industry and British manufacturing in general.”