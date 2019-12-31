FTA launches 2019 Logistics Emissions Review

FTA has launched its 2019 Logistics Emissions Review, which includes the latest results of the Logistics Emissions Reduction Scheme (LERS), a voluntary group which seeks to improve the environmental performance of the logistics industry. During the past year, LERS members achieved an impressive 4% reduction in their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and decreased their average kg of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per vehicle km to 0.72, from 0.75 in 2017 and 2016.

Having announced its decision to support the government’s proposed 15% reduction target in HGV greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, this downward trend among LERS member organisations is a positive and encouraging step towards ultimately achieving a net-zero emissions logistics industry. However, achieving the ambitious 15% reduction target will remain a challenge for industry in the short term.

The report also illustrates members’ continued efforts to ensure they are operating the cleanest vehicles available; 58% of the LERS group’s HGVs are Euro VI standard, up from the 48% recorded in 2017. This story is the same for vans, with 57% of members’ vans meeting the Euro 6 standard, an increase from the 44% figure from 2017. In addition, there has been a significant drop in the use of Euro 3 vans – down from 22% in 2017 to just under 3%. FTA’s Environment Policy Manager, Rebecca Kite, comments on the success of the scheme to date:

“We are thrilled that members of LERS have continued to achieve a downward trend in their emissions since 2010. The scheme has continued to grow throughout the past 12 months and now represents 142 members, accounting for 99,238 commercial vehicles.

“This year we launched an online guide specifically designed to provide fleet operators with advice on reducing their fuel consumption, as well as their emissions. The outcome has been staggering and extremely impressive, with results showing LERS members are 13% more fuel efficient than the industry as a whole. With this evidence, we can demonstrate to government that the industry is committed to climate change, without the need for additional regulations and taxation.”

Sponsored by Bridgestone and ExxonMobil, the Logistics Emissions Reduction Scheme (LERS) is a free-to-join industry initiative to record, report and reduce carbon emissions from freight transport. For more information, please visit: http://lers.org.uk/

Efficient logistics is vital to keep Britain trading, directly having an impact on more than seven million people employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. A champion and challenger, FTA speaks to government with one voice on behalf of the whole sector, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers.

For more information please visit www.fta.co.uk