FTA launches online operator licensing training to help industry through COVID-19

FTA, the only business group representing all of the logistics sector, has launched an online version of the Operator Licence Awareness Training Course (OLAT) to ensure operators can continue to receive vital compliance training under the government’s ‘social distancing’ rules. The e-OLAT will form one of six training courses now available to access online; FTA has suspended temporarily all face-to-face training events under COVID-19 government guidance.

Keith Gray, General Manager of Training, Audits and Standards at FTA comments: “While the government has now restricted use of classroom based, face-to-face training under its ‘social distancing’ rules, the need for transport operators to run their fleets safely, efficiently, and in line with government regulation remains the same. To help logistics businesses keep their operations running as smoothly as possible during this difficult time, we are pleased to launch e-OLAT, an online version of the Operator Licence Awareness Training Course, delivered through a Virtual Learning Environment (VLE).”

In addition to e-OLAT, FTA has five training courses available to access online, including General Security Awareness Training (GSAT); Introduction to dangerous goods by air, road and sea – overview for management; Operator licence compliance; Shipping dangerous goods by sea; and Transport Manager CPC options.

“As of 23 March 2020, FTA has followed government guidance and suspended temporarily all its face-to-face training events. However, our online training modules – delivered through interactive webinars, quizzes and e-learning resources – are guaranteed to keep delegates engaged. Training remains of critical importance to personal development and organisational resilience; we are pleased to be able to support businesses during this challenging time.”

For more information please visit fta.co.uk/training

Efficient logistics is vital to keep the UK trading, directly having an impact on more than seven million people employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. FTA is one of the biggest business groups in the UK, supporting, shaping and standing up for safe and efficient logistics. We are the only business group in the UK that represents all of logistics, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods.

