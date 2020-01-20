FTA launches strategic supply chain consultancy practice

FTA, the business group which represents the logistics industry, has strengthened its consultancy offering for businesses across the supply chain with the launch of a new strategic consultancy arm.

FTA’s new team of specialist staff will bring unparalleled experience and strategic insight gained across the supply chain, which will complement the organisation’s transport operations consultancy team. Led by a group of industry experts – Eddy de Jong, Martin Palmer and Paul Wilson, who each have more than 25 years knowledge of specialist logistics consultancy working on major projects with the biggest brands across the sector – the new strategic consultancy offering will broaden FTA’s service capacity, particularly with deep warehousing knowledge and experience.

Core consultancy services offered by the new team will include warehouse improvement and optimisation, including process mapping and review, manpower modelling, systems functionality assessments and cost evaluations, as well as a full warehouse design and automation service. This will including operational profiling, modelling for storage and pick method design, warehouse sizing and layout design and staffing requirements.

“With Brexit, technology and other disruptive forces driving changes in the way that goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to the success of UK PLC,” says David Wells, FTA’s CEO. “With so many outside forces shaping the world of business at such a rapid rate, it is vital that our sector is prepared to be agile and adapt to the changing world in which our industry operates, and FTA’s new strategic consultancy offering will help organisations to identify and consider new opportunities and prepare for a long term future with confidence.

“FTA’s new strategic consultancy offering will complement our existing operational consultancy team, ensuring that our members and other representatives of the logistics industry can receive the best possible advice at both a strategic and operational level. As one of the biggest business groups in the UK, FTA is ideally placed to help members develop and grow their businesses, and ensure that our sector can continue to deliver for UK PLC into the 2020s and beyond.”

To discover more about FTA’s consultancy services, including its new strategic consultancy offer, please visit www.fta.co.uk/consultancy

