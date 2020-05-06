FTA partners with Haulage Exchange to introduce Logistics Efficiency Network Solutions (LENS)

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to pose challenges for operators, the issue of finding suitable carriers for loads and subcontracting extra loads to bypass driver shortages is one of the most pressing for operators looking to protect the supply chain. To alleviate this pressure, FTA, the leading business organisation, has partnered with the UK’s biggest freight exchange platform, Haulage Exchange, to deliver a smart and practical solution: LENS (Logistics Efficiency Network Solution).

LENS instantly connects accredited logistics businesses and professionals to loads needing transportation. FTA’s partnership with Haulage Exchange’s smart system gives LENS members the ability to search for loads based on their location and HGV specs (size, body type and available capacity); the system will do the rest of the work by matching suitable loads to carriers. And as Jerry Kane, FTA’s Commercial Director comments, the new service has been launched ahead of schedule to provide a simple solution for those looking to keep Britain trading during the pandemic:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Haulage Exchange to launch the LENS service for members, which will give operators right across the sector peace of mind that they can continue to operate at the best possible price despite vehicle or work shortages. Haulage Exchange’s expertise in freight exchange underpins the new LENS operation, giving users peace of mind that loads will arrive on time, at the best possible price, and ensuring minimal disruption to the supply chain during these challenging months.”

Lyall Cresswell, Founder and CEO of Haulage Exchange draws attention to how this exciting partnership with FTA will create future opportunities within the transport and logistics sector:

“We’re proud to share our innovative solutions with FTA’s membership. Our 20-year legacy in delivering a market-leading freight exchange platform gives FTA members the confidence they need to improve efficiencies and boost profit margins. Along with fast and convenient tools like real-time visibility and eQuotes, our system matches loads to experienced carriers, keeping your supply chains moving.”

LENS also gives FTA members the ability to subcontract carriers if they are experiencing staff shortages or have more loads than their capacities allow.

