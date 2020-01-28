FTA responds to Smart Motorways Investigation

In response to a report by BBC Panorama, which raises concerns about the safety of smart motorways and indicates reform is imminent, Chris Yarsley, Policy Manager for Road Infrastructure at FTA, comments:

“As the business group representing the logistics sector, FTA is calling on the government to take measures to improve the safety of smart motorways. FTA’s members have found these roads to be effective in producing more reliable journey times – providing a tangible benefit to the UK economy – but the safety of road users must always take priority.

“FTA welcomes suggestions of increased SOS areas and intelligent radar technology, but consistent and robust enforcement of the rules, and more public education, is what is needed to make them work, in the view of hauliers. Smart motorways can be confusing to even the most experienced drivers.

“By reforming smart motorways and ensuring drivers are comfortable with the way they work, we can ensure the UK benefits from a safer, more effective and efficient road network.”

Efficient logistics is vital to keep the UK trading, directly having an impact on more than seven million people employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. A champion and challenger, FTA speaks to government with one voice on behalf of the whole sector, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers.

For more information please visit www.fta.co.uk