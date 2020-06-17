FTA SpeedConsult sessions back by popular demand

Following the runaway success of the first event, FTA’s Supply Chain Consultancy (SCC) service has scheduled another day of free, one-to-one online advisory sessions for logistics businesses of all sizes. The “SpeedConsult” pre-bookable sessions, to be held on 10 July 2020, will provide businesses working within supply chains with unique insights into how best to restart trading after lockdown and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Martin Palmer, Supply Chain Consultant, FTA comments: “The SCC team are thrilled to announce we have scheduled another day of free, one-to-one 15-minute consultations to help those working within supply chains understand how to best adapt their operations to excel under the new business and safety environment. In previous sessions, we advised companies on challenges such as maintaining profitability, maximising revenue generation, and developing effective lockdown exit strategies. If these issues – to name a few examples – are on your mind, please do book a SpeedConsult session; we are ready and willing to help you.”

Established by FTA, the business organisation representing the logistics sector, the SCC helps those working within supply chains with any issues or concerns they have and advises on strategic planning requirements; the team compromises of some of the UK’s most experienced consultants.

To apply for a slot, which will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, please visit https://fta.co.uk/services/supply-chain-consultancy/speedconsult-free-consultations

For more information on the SCC and how it can help you, please visit fta.co.uk/services/operational-consultancy