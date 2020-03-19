FTA to help operators keep fleets compliant during COVID-19 pandemic

In response to increasing numbers of reports from FTA members that they are struggling to book vehicle inspections with local garages due to shortfalls of staff under the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tony Gibbs, General Manager of FTA’s Vehicle Inspection Service, comments:

“The legal responsibility of logistics businesses to keep their fleets safe and compliant remains the same; these rules will not be relaxed during the COVID-19 pandemic. At FTA, we would like to reassure operators of commercial vehicles that our Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) will remain operational throughout the pandemic and able to conduct inspections of the highest quality for businesses across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

“As small, local garages struggle to cope with the temporary loss of staff due to illness or self-isolation, our members have reported significant challenges in trying to book their regular vehicle inspections; we are here to help fill this shortfall. By working together, we can keep the economy running as smoothly as possible.”

FTA’s VIS is available to both members of FTA and non-members alike. The team of engineers covers the UK and Republic of Ireland and works with some of the biggest names in logistics across a wide range of industry sectors such as retail, construction and 3PL (third party logistics) operations. The wide range and type of vehicle inspections carried out by FTA’s VIS range from vans and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) to buses and specialist lifting equipment. All the inspections are accredited by United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS).

For more information on VIS please visit https://fta.co.uk/vehicle-inspection-service

