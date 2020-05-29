FTA TO OFFER FREE, ONE-TO-ONE SUPPLY CHAIN CONSULTANCY SESSIONS

15 minutes may not seem a long time, but in just a quarter of an hour, you could walk a mile, write a letter or clear out some clutter. But how about reviving your business, particularly after dealing with the rigours of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Businesses in the logistics sector are being offered a free consultation in just 15 minutes by FTA’s Supply Chain Consultancy (SCC) service. During the one-to-one online advisory sessions, the consultancy team will help those working within supply chains understand how to best adapt their operations to the new business and safety environment. The “Flying 15” pre-bookable sessions, to held be on 5 June 2020, will be allocated on a first come, first served basis and will provide unique insights into how best to restart trading after lockdown.

Martin Palmer, Supply Chain Consultant, FTA comments: “The COVID-19 outbreak has changed the way organisations think about their supply chain; most have already travelled the path to developing safe working practices and adapting to the new business environment, but as the economy comes back to life, how well will your organisation fare? With our decades of experience consulting for businesses across the supply chain, we want to lend our assistance. That is why we are so pleased to launch Flying 15: free, no obligation, one-to-one advisory sessions, to be held on 5 June 2020. From use of personal protective equipment (PPE) to inbound and outbound flow considerations, we are ready and waiting to answer your enquiries. We urge all businesses with burning questions to apply for a slot as soon as possible – don’t miss out!”.

Established by FTA, the business organisation representing the logistics sector, the SCC helps those working within supply chains with any issues or concerns they have and advises on strategic planning requirements; the team compromises of some of the UK’s most experienced consultants.

To apply for a slot, which will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, please visit fta.co.uk/services/operational-consultancy/flying-15-minutes-consultancy