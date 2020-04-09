FTA Training launches online Driver CPC course

FTA, the only business group representing all of the logistics sector, has launched e-DCPC, an online version of the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (DCPC) course to ensure heavy goods vehicle (HGV) and public service vehicle (PSV) drivers can continue to undertake essential compliance training throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

Keith Gray, General Manager of Training, Audits and Standards at FTA comments: “While FTA has temporarily suspended all face-to-face training events under COVID-19 government guidance, we are committed to ensuring logistics workers can continue to receive the vital training they require to keep operations safe, efficient and compliant. By launching e-DCPC – an online version of the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence – we can help to ensure logistics businesses remain as operational as possible throughout the pandemic.

“With the government permitting individuals to undertake training while on furlough, businesses could use this time to upskill their workforce; enrolling their furloughed drivers on the e-DCPC course to keep them up to date with mandatory training requirements.”

FTA’s e-DCPC course is approved by JAUPT (Joint Approvals Unit for Periodic Training) as a suitable remote-delivery alternative to classroom-based DCPC courses.

The e-DCPC forms one of seven training courses now available to access online: electronic Operator Licence Awareness Training Course (e-OLAT); General Security Awareness Training (GSAT); Introduction to dangerous goods by air, road and sea – overview for management; Operator licence compliance; Shipping dangerous goods by sea; and Transport Manager CPC options.

For more information please visit fta.co.uk/training

