Fuel Hazards In The Workplace

All types of hazards within a workplace must be managed to ensure that both employees and customers are safe. Fuel is classified as a hazard in a wide variety of workplaces that may have the substance on-site for a variety of reasons, from refuelling vehicles or machinery, to storing fuel tanks for shipments. This article will look into why fuel is so hazardous in workplaces, how to regulate risk, and a few risks associated with having fuel on your premises.

Why is fuel a hazard?

There are many hazards that the storage and use of fuel within a workplace can create. Because of the flammable nature of a variety of different fuels, there are fire safety concerns. However, there are also potential risks to those who handle the substances or inhale the vapours.

Who regulates employers in relation to fuel safety?

Within the UK, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) regulates employers in order to prevent death, injury or ill health by publishing health and safety guidance, undertaking inspections and investigations, plus prosecuting offending employers who break the health and safety laws. The HSE also enforces the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) legislation, which requires employers to safely manage the risks associated with having dangerous substances onsite.

What industries would need to adhere to COSHH legislation in relation to fuel?

The management of the risks associated with having fuel onsite or as part of a business’s process would impact an array of businesses, for example:

Agriculture – this industry is likely to use fuel for large farming machinery

Engineering – this industry could use fuel within the manufacturing processes for operating machinery

Offshore industries – this sector is responsible for extracting and the transporting and shipping of oil.

The above list provides a few examples of industries that are likely to use, refine or store fuel within their everyday operations, however, is not an extensive list. In fact, COSHH legislation is likely to impact most businesses in relation to fuel, at various times.

What type of incidents could occur in relation to fuel within the workplace?

Unfortunately, there are many types of incidents that could occur within a workplace that extract fuel, store fuel or utilise fuel within their operational processes. It’s crucial that businesses are able to prioritise safety at work and minimise risk and harm. The following list provides possible incidents, as well as preventative measures that could be put in place to control or mitigate the risks.

Fuel spills or leaks can occur from a leaking tank or an accident when moving fuel between containers. Spills can cause many hazards from the risk of fire, danger to the environment depending on the size and location of the spill, plus the risk of causing slips or falls from those either unaware of the spill or attempting to clean up the spill.

The size and location of the fuel spill will determine the action needed to be taken, however, in the first instance, check the site protocols or the HSE guidance. Companies like Northern Storage Solutions have a variety of spill control and spill containment solutions which can help to manage any fuel leaks or spills in the workplace which could be a hazard.

Chemical burns are another workplace hazard which employees have to be aware of when handling fuel on a regular basis. Different fuel substances will have varying results should they touch the skin either directly or by seeping through inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE). COSHH guidance should be followed when handling each type of fuel, however, in the scenario where chemical burns have taken place, seek medical assistance immediately.

Fumes from fuel stored or burnt incorrectly are just some of the workplace fuel risks that occur from storing or burning fuels. Guidance should be followed for the relevant type of fuel, which may include wearing masks, however, if there is any concern that fumes have been inhaled and the individual is unwell, seek immediate medical help.

Burns or damage to the eyes can occur depending on how the duel is handled. Fuel will have different risks depending on its state, for example, when stored or when burning. The COSHH guidance should be followed when using fuels appropriately, which may include wearing appropriate workwear and PPE including goggles, however, should any substance reach the eyes in any state, seek medical assistance immediately.