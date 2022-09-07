Fuel tech company signs first large-scale agreement with petroleum firm

British fuel tech company SulNOx Group Plc has signed its first large-scale agreement with a major petroleum company as it continues its international push for immediate solutions for the decarbonisation of fossil fuels.

SulNOx Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rominserv, part of the Rompetrol Group.

Rompetrol is a crude oil development company, producer, and refiner based in Romania. It also markets and distributes refined petroleum products through its chain of over 1,100 gasoline and diesel fuel stations in Romania, Georgia, Bulgaria, Moldova, France and Spain, including those under the Dyneff brand. Rompetrol has operations in 12 countries with $4.6 billion in revenues in 2021.

Under the MOU, SulNOx will initially review and provide advice for the use of SulNOx products within the Rominserv refinery processes, including:

The use of Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) in burners

Tank cleaning and waste oil processes at its refineries

Development of new and enhanced “green” Marine Gas Oil (MGO) products

Green fuel additives.

Ben Richardson, CEO of SulNOx Group (pictured), said: “As the first significant petrochemicals company to work with SulNOx, we are genuinely thrilled by this collaboration agreement. I applaud the Rompetrol management team for looking to SulNOx green technologies to develop solutions to benefit a consumer base which is increasingly demanding greener fuels.”

SulNOx Group specialises in providing solutions towards the decarbonisation of liquid hydrocarbon fuels. It has developed fuel additives made from natural, biodegradable ingredients which reduce the production of harmful, environmentally damaging emissions and improve engine efficiency.