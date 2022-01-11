Fuel Transporter aims for ER Status using TruTac and Microlise Platforms

AD fuels, a leading independent road haulage provider for the renewable fuels and waste cycling industries is working to secure the highly regarded Earned Recognition (ER) status and improve its fleet efficiency. The Company’s ER goal is being supported with the help of compliance control and fleet management software systems from both TruTac and Microlise.

According to AD Fuels Managing Director Jon Mayes, the transport team now has everything on one platform making complete fleet control easier than ever before, thanks to single sign on (SSO) between the two systems. All data is remotely captured, securely transferred and instantly accessible, saving time, increasing accuracy and virtually eliminating the risk of either duplication or human error.

“The integrated compliance portal from TruTac is easy to use and looks after everything from driver’s hours and vehicle checks to licence details and workshop schedules. The Microlise system focuses on improving driver behaviour and delivers value-add benefits such as fuel reduction.”

From its Worthing base in the South of England, AD Fuels collects from gas suppliers and delivers to end users throughout the UK, supporting a range of industries and businesses including LNG and CNG suppliers, anaerobic digestion operators and local authorities.

Fuel transport, explains Jon Mayes, requires maximum safety and compliance, plus every aspect of the fleet operation must run like clockwork and be open to scrutiny and checks. In this regard, he says the data captured and digitally stored by the TruTac and Microlise systems spans a wide range of driver and vehicle activity which can be accessed and retrieved from any portal for auditing and compliance checks at any time.

“Plus of course, forward planning and preventative maintenance keeps the fleet running efficiently and smoothly” adds Jon, “and that’s where TruTac’s TruFleet maintenance and workshop planning system comes in.”

By using TruFleet on a tablet or any terminal, the workshop team can instantly view planned maintenance, inspections, MOTs and repairs, while adding calendar reminders for tax, insurance and service intervals. Furthermore, inspection sheets can be instantly uploaded and if needed, the system can also manage multiple garages, schedules and bookings.

Meanwhile, complying with Working Time Directive regulations is made simple for AD Fuels by using TruTac’s time and attendance clocking system, TruTime: Using digital tachograph driver cards, TruTime supports duty of care and H & S obligations, plus HR records for holidays, absences and shift activity.

Also, by integrating with TruTac’s TruAnalysis module, TruTime monitors and controls each driver’s working hours and calculates lead-in and lead-out times, by comparing clocked time with tachograph start and/or end times.

“In essence” says Jon, “our drivers have far greater control over their own performance. For example, via the TruTac App, every driver can receive instant information regarding their infringements, and debriefings can also be done via the App – digitally signed, sealed and stored on the system.”

And to ensure all AD Fuels’ drivers and traffic office personnel remain fully briefed as to how to use the software, TruTac provides a range of both on-site and online training.

“They are always in touch, whenever we need assistance, they are there for us.” Adds Jon Mayes. “Ultimately, TruTac and Microlise have improved various aspects of our compliance control and fleet efficiency. Plus, aided by their software, and the peace of mind it gives us, we are applying for ER status. Quite honestly, I can’t think of another system which could compete.”

AD Fuels recently expanded its fleet with the addition of four ADR-specified Volvo FH LNG 6×2 tractor units and in keeping with the spirit of the company’s environmental programme – “Fuelling our future with LNG”- all four trucks were christened by pupils from a local school with the names: Sir Gas’Elot, Greenzilla, Eco Eddie and Leafy Luna – each of which is incorporated into the company’s distinctive truck livery. ends.

TruTac is a part of the Microlise Group. https://www.microlise.com/about/