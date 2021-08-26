Full-electric Volta Zero embarks on UK customer roadshow

Volta Trucks, a leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has confirmed that the full-electric Volta Zero will tour the UK throughout September in a series of high-profile customer and industry events. The UK roadshow follows the successful European tour of Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Munich, and Frankfurt where more than 700 individual customer demonstrations of the Volta Zero were undertaken.

The UK tour initially kicks off with the EV Summit at the Saïd Business School at Oxford University on 1-2 September where Founder and Executive Chairman of Volta Trucks, Carl-Magnus Norden will present in the electric vehicle design panel debate. The EV Summit brings together business leaders and key players working on electric vehicles, energy, information technology and charging infrastructure, to explore how the world advances to full, battery electric, eMobility.

The following days, 3-5 September, the Volta Zero will be presented at Fully Charged OUTSIDE, the leading festival of electric vehicles and clean energy. The full-electric Volta Zero will be displayed within the Commercial Vehicle Zone, and this will be the first time that the general public will be able to see and interact with the Volta Zero, rather than the business-focused audiences to date.

Next stop on the UK roadshow of events is the Lunch! Contemporary Food To-Go Show on 23-24 September at ExCeL, London. Lunch! is the leading event for the café, coffee shop and food-to-go sector. With the refrigerated variant of the Volta Zero being perfectly suited for the Food and Beverage segment, Lunch! is a natural environment for the full-electric last-mile delivery vehicle. The Volta Zero will be presented with Nobl Thirst, formerly Drinks Cubed – Volta Trucks’ first customer.

Concluding the UK roadshow will be a Volta Trucks display at Freight in the City at London’s Alexandra Palace on Tuesday 28 September, amongst many other commercial vehicle brands. The presentation of the Volta Zero at Freight in the City is symbolic as it was two years since Founder, Carl-Magnus Norden, and co-Founder, Kjell Waloen, gave a presentation on the future of Volta Trucks and its first vehicle, the full-electric Volta Zero. Two years later, the vehicle will be on display at the event.

Volta Trucks’ UK Business Development Manager, William Carlsson, said; “I’m delighted that we can bring the Volta Zero to the UK customers at such an important time for the country’s transition to a zero-emission economy, with the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow just a few months away. The Volta Zero has received a very positive reception across Europe where our customers have appreciated how the truck’s full-electric powertrain can support their sustainability ambitions, and that the ground-up approach we’ve taken to design helps us deliver a safer and more comfortable working environment for drivers. London is one of our initial launch markets and important for Volta Trucks so bringing the Volta Zero to UK customers to better understand their needs will give us vital learnings as we plan for the first vehicles to be on the UK’s roads next year.”