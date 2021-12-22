Full steam ahead for Spencer ECA and Hiab

World leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, Hiab, was the supplier of choice for Llandysul-head quartered Spencer Environmental Care Associates, when investing in a new hooklift to support its ongoing work on the nationwide HS2 project.

The land and forest management company selected Hiab’s next generation hooklift, the MULTILIFT Ultima 21S, specially fitted to a Scania truck, to join its 10-strong fleet of trucks.

The specialist equipment will be used by Spencer ECA to deliver construction vehicles, machinery and materials, including excavators and Signaroad temporary roadway, to gain access and facilitate development at various sites across the country.

Established in 1991, Spencer ECA is one of the most respected operators in the land, forest maintenance and groundworks sector and currently operates from locations across the UK, including Llandysul, Swansea, Exeter, Bicester and Colchester.

Nathan Best, transport controller at Spencer ECA, commented: “Due to the nature of our work, precision and reliability is of paramount importance and so we needed a hooklift that would enable us to do our job with as much ease, accuracy and control as possible.

“The MULTILIFT Ultima does exactly that and more. The Hiab name alone is one we associate with quality and reliability and this piece of kit goes to the next level with features that further boost our confidence in what we are doing.”

One example of the technology featured on the MULTILIFT Ultima is its HookliftAssist™ camera-guided control, which provides exactly the level of control each loading task require, with four different levels designed to meet a range of needs.

Dek Butler, MULTILIFT specialist for Hiab UK added: “We’re proud to have been selected by Spencer ECA who really are known as one of the best in their field and it’s great that they were able to find a product that met all of their requirements.

“The MULTILIFT Ultima really does stand out from the crowd thanks its vast amount of features that have been expertly engineered to ensure ultimate precision and safety and therefore confidence for the operator.

“We would like to wish Nathan and the Spencer ECA team lots of luck with their many projects around the UK and are delighted we are able to play a small part in such revolutionary schemes.”

The MULTILIFT Ultima forms part of Hiab’s wider MULTILIFT range which features a range of pioneering load handling solutions.