Future Mayor should work with logistics to make London cleaner, safer and more efficient says FTA

The next Mayor of London should work more closely with the logistics sector to make London cleaner, safer and more efficient, according to FTA, the voice of the UK logistics sector. Ahead of the 2020 London Mayoral Election, the business organisation has launched Logistics for London, a document detailing its asks of the capital’s next Mayor to ensure the city continues to operate effectively.

Denise Beedell, Policy Manager for Vans and Urban at FTA, comments: “Logistics is at the heart of the everyday functioning of London and we call on the next Mayor of London to work closely with the logistics industry to make the capital a better place to live, work and visit. Logistics can, and must, be part of the solution to meet emissions reduction targets, improve road safety and boost supply chain efficiency. Our industry keeps London supplied with goods and services, clears the waste, supports jobs and the keeps the capital going, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

FTA is asking for the next Mayor of London to support its call for cohesive policies to minimise emissions, improve road safety, and manage road congestion via high-quality infrastructure and better traffic management, so that our industry can efficiently serve London’s growing population.

In Logistics for London, FTA is also calling for support for fundamental reform of the London Lorry Control Scheme (LLCS) and increased enforcement against serially non-compliant HGV operators. In addition, FTA is requesting the creation of a network of new road river crossings in East London and the completion of the Silvertown tunnel by 2025 to unlock economic growth and connectivity. Most crucially, the business organisation has reiterated its call for the appointment of a dedicated Freight Commissioner.

Ms Beedell continues: “Businesses, residents and visitors to London all depend on reliable and efficient logistics to provide the food, clothes, documents, medicines and construction materials the city needs to operate. And with many new freight-based initiatives in the pipeline, such as the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone and the Direct Vision Standard, there is an urgent need to create a vision for enabling efficient logistics and to develop a world-class freight and logistics environment in the capital. That is why, in the view of FTA, a dedicated Freight Commissioner is necessary to ensure all schemes are designed holistically and adopted consistently across the capital. A strong, interconnected supply chain is vital for a city as diverse and complicated as London, and with the city growing at such a rapid rate, a Freight Commissioner would provide important oversight for the whole process, to the benefit of all residents, businesses and consumers affected by the movement of goods and services.”

Logistics for London can be viewed online here fta.co.uk/logisticsforlondon

Efficient logistics is vital to keep Britain trading, directly having an impact on more than seven million people employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. A champion and challenger, FTA speaks to government with one voice on behalf of the whole sector, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers.

For more information please visit www.fta.co.uk