Future proof your mechanics with Logistic UK’s new electric vehicle training courses

Data from information provider Statista indicates the UK’s electric heavy goods vehicle market is predicted to see a 70% growth by 2026, with more than 2,100 battery-powered vehicles expected to be operational on the nation’s roads by then. But while this introduction of new technologies is a welcome step on the UK’s road to net zero, the deployment of these new generation HGVs could prove challenging for the logistics businesses unless their staff are equipped to handle ongoing maintenance and repairs as they arise.

“The average HGV operating on the UK’s roads requires ongoing official inspections every six weeks to ensure that it remains in peak condition to deliver for customers,” explains David Jordan, Deputy Operations Director at Logistics UK, “and this means that operators must ensure all faults are identified and repaired in a timely manner. The new generation of electric trucks relies on different technologies from those found in traditional combustion engines and, without appropriate information and training, this could prove problematic for conventionally trained mechanics, who could find themselves without the necessary skills to service and repair the new vehicles.

“Any unscheduled off-road time for HGVs can prove costly for logistics businesses and their customers, and put the connectedness of the supply chain in jeopardy, something that our members are looking to avoid at all costs. It is vital that logistics businesses ensure their team has the necessary skills in new technologies to keep vehicles roadworthy and delivering for customers.”

To assist logistics businesses in upskilling their maintenance teams, Logistics UK has formed a partnership with SMB College (Stephenson, Brooksby and Melton) and Bristol College to launch a new programme of learning and development for logistics engineers. The L2 and L3 electric vehicle maintenance training programmes are designed to upskill existing vehicle technicians and ensure they are equipped with the necessary skills to keep vehicles roadworthy and identify faults as soon as they occur.

“Vehicle safety and roadworthiness are critical to the success and efficiency of the logistics sector,” says Jordan, “and these new training courses will ensure that businesses are properly equipped to identify and solve problems with electric vehicle technology as soon as it they arise. The colleges we are partnering with have a long history of excellence in vehicle engineering and maintenance and have put together comprehensive, state of the art curricula that will ensure that trainees are equipped to deal with the new technologies that are already appearing on Britain’s roads.”

The new courses, which last for two days, include modules on working safely on an electric/hybrid vehicle, using information to carry out the task, knowledge on carrying out repairs on high energy electrical systems and recording information and making suitable recommendations, all delivered in a highly practical way with lots of hands-on training throughout. This will lead to an IMI Level 2/3 qualification in Electric/Hybrid Vehicle Routine Maintenance, and the inclusion on the IMI TechSafe© register. To find out more about the range of training on offer, and apply to join the course, please visit: https://logistics.org.uk/evimiaward