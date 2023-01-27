G. S. Davies & Son rewards its drivers with Volvo FH Globetrotter specified for maximum comfort

Family-run G. S. Davies & Son has taken delivery of a new Volvo FH Globetrotter 6×2 tractor unit, fitted with Volvo’s Drive++ package to enhance the in-cab working environment for its hard-working drivers.

Supplied by Mark Lingard, Customer Solutions Manager at Thomas Hardie Commercials, the new FH will be used to distribute chilled and ambient food products from the business’ internal warehouse to other storage facilities within the wider supply chain.

Adrian Davies, Director at G. S. Davies & Son, says: “We know just how hard truck drivers work, and how much demand there is for their expertise in today’s market. That’s why we’ve gone the extra mile in fitting our latest truck with a comfortable specification. We hope that this approach will not only make our drivers’ lives easier but also potentially attract new talent should we ever need to.”

As part of the manufacturer’s Drive++ package, the FH is fitted with leather upholstery, dual armrests on both seats and an adjustable steering wheel with neck tilt, while also onboard is an under-bunk mounted 33-litre fridge.

The company has also opted for Volvo’s Media package with navigation which includes a high performance 12-inch fully dynamic instrument cluster alongside a secondary colour information display, plus DAB radio. All fitted within a spacious Globetrotter cab wrapped in the company’s classic dark green and red livery, the complete setup makes for a comfortable and luxurious driving experience.

The firm’s new FH is powered by a Euro-6 compliant D13K Step E engine, producing 500 hp and a peak torque of 2,500 Nm. This is paired with Volvo’s proven automated 12-speed I-Shift transmission which enables perfectly timed gearshifts by constantly evaluating information about speed, weight, road grade and torque demand.

Volvo’s Forward Collision Warning with Advanced Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning systems increase both truck and driver safety.

“The I-Shift has received extremely positive reviews from our drivers,” adds Adrian. “It is a product that works effectively without the driver having to pay practically any attention to it. It can be trusted to always make the right choice.

“Our other Volvos have also boasted very strong reliability records, so we’ve no doubt that our latest addition will perform just as well for us.”

Expected to cover 100,000 km per year, the company’s new FH arrives as an addition to G. S. Davies & Son’s fleet, which now includes four Volvo tractor units and a rigid supplied by another manufacturer. The vehicle will operate five days a week, working across the north west of England and further afield.

Founded in 1963, G. S. Davies & Son offers chilled and ambient storage and distribution from its Crewe headquarters. It expects its new vehicle to remain in service for at least four years.

