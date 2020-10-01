Gain a clear view of your products

Translucent BITO MB multi-purpose containers with coloured attached lids offer an ideal aid for organising stock, while also helping to give visibility of products. Made from translucent polypropylene, the MB containers are available as either open units; with stacking rails; or with a lid.

With three different colour options, the sturdy hinged and robust two-part lids enable colour-coded storage of goods. This is particularly useful for track and trace applications. Furthermore, being translucent means staff can quickly see what is stored in a box without having to touch it or waste time opening it.

The translucent MB multi-purpose containers with coloured attached lids are featured in the recently launched interactive online page-turn catalogue, which includes a broad range of handling, storage and order picking solutions across 164 pages. These include the most popular products manufactured by BITO – the majority of which are held in stock in Nuneaton.

The BITO Direct Catalogue, which also features BITO’s design capabilities, is online now HERE. All products are also available in the BITO online shop at shop.bito.com.