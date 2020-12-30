Gallagher agrees insurance partnership with Flexi Narrow Aisle to support continued expansion

Insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firm Gallagher has been appointed as the broker for Flexi Narrow Aisle, to support the forklift truck manufacturer with its insurance and risk management programme as the business targets further international growth.

Founded in 1976, Flexi Narrow Aisle designs and manufactures a range of forklift trucks at the company’s manufacturing plant in Tipton, West Midlands which are sold in over 60 countries through a network of global distributors. With the ability to operate in very narrow aisles, the trucks help clients who are involved in the storage and handling of products – from food and beverage companies to automotive companies – to maximise efficiency within their warehousing operations, by fitting into and manoeuvring in spaces that would be impossible for larger machines.

After an introduction from Lloyds Bank, Gallagher won the contract as a result of its in-depth understanding of Flexi Narrow Aisle’s risk and insurance requirements, having taken time to understand the business, the market it operates in, and its ambitions to grow its international distribution network. The strength of Gallagher’s in-house claims team also played a deciding factor, as well as its ability to provide all of Flexi Narrow Aisle’s insurance cover under one policy, plus its dedicated risk management and cyber security consultancy services.

Gallagher is a leading provider of insurance and risk management advice to the manufacturing sector, and looks after a broad range of businesses in the UK, from new ventures to large manufacturers with complex risk issues.

Richard Grosvenor, Sales Director, Gallagher, commented: “A changing regulatory landscape, volatility in supply chain management and environmental liabilities are just some of the issues that can impact on manufacturing firms’ operations, but with the right cover in place, risks can be managed and their business can grow. We’re delighted to be working with a business which has had a longstanding presence in the materials handling sector, and we look forward to supporting Flexi Narrow Aisle over the coming years with its risk management and insurance requirements as it targets further growth.”

Donald Houston, Financial Director, Flexi Narrow Aisle, said: “Having undergone a management buyout in 2019, we wanted to ensure that we partnered with an insurance broker who was aligned with our future vision. The team at Gallagher impressed us with their sector knowledge, and ability to negotiate us a deal that saw our insurance premiums significantly reduce and our cover increase. Gallagher is now an integral part of our support team and we are grateful to the business for helping us to get our risk management programme ready for our ambitious expansion plans.”

