Game-changing innovative 3D collision safety solution integration will make UK debut at Plantworx

Leica Geosystems part of Hexagon announce ‘game-changing’ innovative 3D collision safety solution integration with Xwatch Safety Solutions.

Automatic height, depth and slew hydraulic control for excavators to protect both concealed and visible heavy construction assets and infrastructure

Leica Geosystems and Xwatch Safety Solutions have jointly developed a new solution to safeguard construction assets and infrastructure on site. The two systems are connected together by a Can bus communication channel to create one of the world’s first solutions for safety and productivity in a 3D world.

This system is unique to Xwatch and Leica. The revolutionary combined solution will allow users to create or import 3D avoidance zones above and below the surface area, directly within the Leica MC1 machine control software.

The operator can quickly create or import avoidance zones in the in-cabin Leica MCP80 panel, which will then trigger the hydraulic functions of the excavator to slow down or even entirely stop once approaching these danger zones.

Leica & Xwatch system in Action – YouTube

It’s also very easy to use for the operator and has the ability to ‘kill’ the motion of the machine’s tracks so it cannot breach environmental sites, power cables, drainage.

Other critical avoidance areas include overhead obstructions such as powerlines, underground services, and operations in close proximity to pedestrian walkways, live carriageways and public roads.

This new solution not only improves safety for construction workers and pedestrians around busy work sites, but also protects existing and newly built infrastructure. In addition the system safeguards construction assets which if interrupted, have a significant potential for generating extra costs and delays.

“The underground avoidance system enables control and safe excavation around services for power, gas, water and other potentially hazardous products buried beneath the surface.”

This solution is made possible by combining the state-of-the-art Leica MC1 machine control software and the top-of-the-line XW5 Series from Xwatch Safety solutions.

Leica Geosystems announces new 3D collision safety integration with Xwatch Safety Solutions – Peter Haddock YouTube

Make sure you register to visit Plantworx (13th- 15th June 2023, East of England Arena Peterborough) where this new system will be making its UK debut on the Xwatch stand (Stand: C-PA3 & C-PA4) – where it will be in full action.