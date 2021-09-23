GDR Sales takes delivery of UK’s first Yanmar SV120

GDR Sales has taken delivery of the first SV120 sold in the UK. Retailed through Ben Burgess, Yanmar’s official dealer for Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Rutland, the new model will be used for riverbank maintenance, flailing and general building applications.

One of the most powerful machines in the Yanmar portfolio, the SV120 delivers class-leading versatility, impressive capability and unbeatable performance. Its compact design and short tail make it a hugely popular choice for tight job sites, while its offset boom (unique on a machine of this size) allows operators to work in small spaces, close to walls and across the entire track width without having to reposition the excavator.

Featuring a 3.6 litre 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine, the SV120 delivers 85kW (116HP) at 2,000rpm and 400Nm torque at 1,600rpm, all fed through a pressure-controlled autoshift transmission. A hydrostatic travel drive (with planetary reduction gears) allows the SV120 to travel in two speed ranges, 0-2.7km/h in forward and 5.4km/h in reverse – at gradients up to 60%.

With four independent hydraulic circuits, the SV120 can use a wide variety of tools, making it incredibly versatile – from buckets to rock breakers, loading hooks and pallet forks. A hydraulic pump capacity of 190L/min and a maximum working pressure of 350 bar deliver a digging force of 81.5kN for the bucket and 61kN for the arm.

Recently delivered to the GDR Sales headquarters in Norwich, the SV120 is already proving a valuable investment. Director Gary Riseborough commented: “I’ve been a customer of Ben Burgess for more than 30 years and have a good working relationship with the team. Over the years I’ve purchased several machines and have always been really happy with the service received.

“I was visiting the Norwich site and spotted the SV120 in the yard. It was very similar to my existing midi excavator, but more compact. I asked the team if it was available and bought it on the spot!

“It’s been a really good machine so far. It came as standard with all the features you would usually need to add on to a machine and this particular model actually runs on bio-oil, which (when working close to rivers) is ideal.

We also work in a lot of wooded areas, so the machine’s compact size means we can easily fit between trees. Major components are accessible from ground level, so there are no rails to get in the way, and the visibility from the cab is brilliant. I can’t say that I’ve seen a comparable machine do it better!”

Robert Turner, Construction Sales Manager at Ben Burgess, added: “We’ve worked closely with GDR Sales for a number of years, providing a wide range of class-leading equipment. When Gary purchased the SV120, we knew it would prove the perfect partner. Combining compact design with class-leading performance, we’re confident that the new model will continue to deliver above and beyond expectation for years to come.”

Located in Norwich, England, GDR Sales provides a wide range of contracting services, including riverbank cutting and maintenance, flailing and weeding for farms. Furthermore, the team delivers a variety of building work for sites across the region.

For more information about Ben Burgess, visit www.benburgess.co.uk/new-machinery/construction-machinery.

For more information about Yanmar’s latest range of compact equipment, including the SV120, visit https://www.yanmar.com/gb/construction/.