WMH CHAIN Webinar: Creating A Safer and More Efficient Warehouse

It’s an exciting but challenging time for material handlers and equipment dealerships in the UK.

In particular, decisions about which new technologies to introduce on forklifts are set to have a huge impact on the safety and efficiency of businesses in 2022 and beyond.

GemOne Launches Latest Safety Management Solution For Material Handlers

As part of the launch in Europe this month of a new version of their premium safety management solution, smart telematics provider GemOne is hosting a free webinar on Thursday 2 December at 3pm CET (2pm GMT) to introduce their Sapphire v3 and to offer insights into the technology which can empower material handlers and forklift dealerships to make their warehouses safer and more efficient.

Free Webinar To Help Future-Proof Your Business

The technologies discussed in the webinar will include access control via PIN code or RFID, safety checklists with customised questions, licence management and training verification, and automatic collision lock-out. There will also be insights on proximity warning solutions for forklifts, and battery monitoring systems on a range of equipment, all of which will be a part of the Sapphire v3 release.

“Our Sapphire solution has been hugely successful in the USA for many years but it has not been available in Europe until now,” says Patrick Smets, CEO of GemOne, the daughter company of global parts specialist TVH. “What we’re launching this month is the latest, most up-to-date version of Sapphire and we are very excited to share a range of new features and functionalities with the industry such as battery monitoring and proximity warning.”

Premium Safety Management Solution

Sapphire is the next generation of telematics for the industrial machinery park, a complete ecosystem designed for both dealers and the end users of machines. It allows you to see all the data from your warehouse in an online cloud: one single platform that offers valuable business insights. Sapphire hardware utilises Android technology, with a 7” colour touchscreen powered by either WiFi or 4G. Real-time reporting and alerts show what is happening with fleets at all times so it’s possible to respond in a heartbeat.

For more details about the webinar and to register, visit https://www.gemone.com/sapphire-launch.

Webinar Details:

Date: Thursday 2 December 2021

Time: ­­­3pm CET (2pm GMT)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Webinar

For: Safety and Warehouse Managers, Dealerships, Material Handlers

Cost: Free

Register: https://www.gemone.com/sapphire-launch

GemOne on Social Media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gemone/mycompany/?viewAsMember=true

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gemone.telematics

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gemoneofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GemOne_

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ9Pd7RtA8Z05yaOJptIMXg