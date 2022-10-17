German Ambassador visits Jungheinrich UK Head office

Jungheinrich UK, the industry-leading intralogistics provider, was honoured to welcome Miguel Berger, German Ambassador to the UK, to its Milton Keynes head office on Friday 7 October 2022.

The aim of the visit, the first of any German ambassador to a Jungheinrich site in the UK, was to improve the exchange of information.

During his visit, the Ambassador learned about the company’s European and global supply chains and its strategy for growth. He attended an engineer training session—an area of huge importance for Jungheinrich UK since their engineers make up 50% of the workforce and are key to keeping their customers’ fleets running. Mr Berger also learned about warehouse automation and experienced first-hand a very narrow aisle truck.

Ambassador Berger, who was appointed to the UK in May 2022, also found out about the emphasis Jungheinrich UK places on sustainability, which saw it awarded EcoVadis’ highest sustainability certificate, positioning it among the top 1% of the world’s most sustainable companies. The Ambassador learned how Jungheinrich is putting its commitment to sustainability into action with the development of its POWERLine range of trucks, which are carbon neutral to the point of delivery, including the Red Dot Award-winning ERE 225i electric pallet truck.

Luuk Snijders, UK Managing Director of Jungheinrich said, “We were delighted to welcome the German Ambassador to Milton Keynes. We are extremely proud of Jungheinrich’s position as a global leader in intralogistics innovation, and we were pleased to be able to share our strategy for the future with him.

www.jungheinrich.co.uk