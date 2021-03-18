Get ready for LiftEx 2021 in Bahrain

LiftEx 2021, the free-to-attend flagship event of LEEA (The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association), takes place in Bahrain on 27-28 September 2021, at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain & Convention Centre.

“Holding this year’s exhibition in Bahrain gives LEEA members a post-lockdown chance to meet with new customers and partners and we expect the 250 members in the Middle East to really support the show,” said Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA. “If you’re looking to do more business in the Middle East, this will be a key opportunity. Bahrain offers a central location for the Middle East and good connections for visitors from Europe, Australasia, South East Asia and America, with accommodation available on-site in the Gulf Hotel, where the event is being held.”

The Lifting Equipment sector is involved in a broad array of end-user markets including: oil and gas, offshore engineering, construction, civil engineering, entertainment, renewable energy, road, rail & maritime transport, health & safety, utilities, logistics and manufacturing. LiftEx provides a dedicated event to address the many different challenges, solutions, regulations and best practice advice for these sectors under one roof – providing an ideal networking forum for industry peers. Exhibits will include lifting, height safety and load monitoring equipment as well as solutions for materials handling, machinery moving, IT, inspection services and training.

New sponsorship packages are available this year to suit a variety of budgets, with a particular focus on encouraging more digital connections before and during the event, along with brand exposure and lead generation. Exhibitors can be safe in the knowledge that a range of Covid-secure measures are planned to ensure everyone involved is able to enjoy a hygienic, productive and high-quality organised event experience, including a brand new event app will allow all participants to connect and interact in a safe and effective manner.

For further information on LiftEx, as well as sponsorship opportunities, please contact Leah Phelps on +44 (0) 203 488 2865 or email: enquiries@L2Events.com or visit www.liftex.org.