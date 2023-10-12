Please pass CHEP pallets back - Free collection
UPGRADE YOUR OFFICE With Hyundai's new range of Heavy Line forklifts.
POST A STORY ON MATERIALS HANDLING WORLD
Hytera logistics and distribution two way radio communication product solutions
GIS 2023 breaks all records
The outdoor area of GIS showcased the latest equipment, including cranes, access platforms and telehandlers.

GIS 2023 breaks all records

MHWmagazine 19 hours ago Lifting Equipment, Shipping and Containers, World

The ninth edition of Europe’s largest showcase for the lifting, industrial and port handling, and heavy transport sectors welcomed its highest visitor and exhibitor numbers to date, including from international markets, and became the biggest ever event to be hosted at Piacenza Expo in Italy.

GIS, Europe’s premier showcase for the lifting, industrial and port handling, and heavy transport sectors, marked a historic milestone at its ninth edition, held 5–7th October in Piacenza, Italy. The exhibition broke records across the board, gathering its largest-ever number of visitors and exhibitors in an electric atmosphere of innovation and collaboration.

The appetite for face-to-face interaction was palpable as more than 18,000 visitors flocked to the Piacenza Expo centre. This figure included a 44% increase in international attendees compared to the 2021 edition, underlining GIS’s growing influence outside of Italy. Moreover, with a record 432 companies showcasing the latest equipment, components, and services, the exhibition space expanded to a sprawling 71,000m2 making it the largest ever at Piacenza Expo.

Palazzani unveiled the world’s largest spider lift, the TT2J58.
Palazzani unveiled the world’s largest spider lift, the TT2J58.

This exceptional event featured several machine premieres, such as the world’s largest spider lift, the Palazzani TT2J58 with a 58 m working height, and the Magni DTB41RT telescopic boom platform, featuring an innovative stabilisation base with movable wheels. GIS 2023 also witnessed the Italian launches of the versatile and powerful Grove GRT8100-1 rough-terrain crane from Manitowoc and the Liebherr LTM 110-5.3 mobile crane, which is the first model to be equipped with the new LICCON3 crane control system.

The Grove GRT8100-1 rough-terrain crane was presented to the Italian public for the first time during GIS 2023
The Grove GRT8100-1 rough-terrain crane was presented to the Italian public for the first time during GIS 2023.

The decision to present these cutting-edge machines at GIS 2023 emphasises the event’s pivotal roles in the lifting, industrial and port handling, and heavy transport markets. Equally significant was the opportunity to connect with industry peers, engage in meaningful discussions, and celebrate achievements. Throughout the three-day event, three prestigious awards ceremonies – the Italian Terminal and Logistic Awards (ITALA), the Italian Access Platform Awards (ITALPLATFORM), and the Italian Lifting & Transportation Awards (ILTA) – honoured noteworthy contributions to these industries.

ITALPLATFORM celebrated outstanding achievements in the access platform sector in Italy
ITALPLATFORM celebrated outstanding achievements in the access platform sector in Italy.

Moreover, the event featured seven enlightening seminars and panel discussions addressing critical industry challenges. Highlights included a rental forum hosted by Rental Blog and Sollevare, as well as a comprehensive discussion on operator training and qualifications organised by ESTA (the European association for abnormal road transport and mobile cranes.

It was not all work and no play, however. On Friday 6th October, GIS by Night provided a relaxed and enjoyable setting for exhibitors to connect with their customers and share great food, music, and entertainment.

Fabio Potestà, director of Mediapoint & Exhibitions, the company behind the event’s organisation, expressed his satisfaction with GIS 2023’s record-breaking success: “The numbers speak for themselves. We had a record number of exhibitors, an unprecedented exhibition space, and a remarkable turnout of visitors – especially qualified ones, which is very important for a B2B exhibition. Our shows are audited so these are real numbers that our exhibitors can trust. We also had more qualified visitors from the rest of the world, mainly Europe, which is important for our Italian exhibitors who are keen to export and can use GIS to network and grow internationally.”

The next trade fair to be organised by Mediapoint & Exhibitions is GIC 2024, Europe’s largest exhibition dedicated to the concrete and masonry industries, taking place 18–20th April 2024. GIC covers all aspects of the concrete industry from production, through construction using concrete, to demolition and recycling, showcasing the latest materials, technologies, and equipment. Like GIS 2023, GIC 2024 will also take place in Piacenza, Italy, and is expected to be bigger and more international than ever before. Details can be found at gic-expo.it.

 

Tags

Post Your Latest News On MHW

Check Also

Loftness introduces Tilt Hitch for Excavator Mulching Heads

A new Tilt Hitch is available for 20 and 30 Series Battle Ax excavator mulching …

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Site made by Perceptionscape