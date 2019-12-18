RUD lifting and lashing points
Post a Story on Materials Handling World

Product tags

Home / Supply Chain / Gist gears up for Christmas with delivery of new vehicles
Continental Tyres
GIST GEARS UP FOR CHRISTMAS WITH DELIVERY OF NEW VEHICLES

Gist gears up for Christmas with delivery of new vehicles

MHWmagazine 4 hours ago Supply Chain

Christmas is fast approaching and supply chain expert Gist is prepared for its peak period with the arrival of 188 brand new DAF Euro 6 vehicles and more than 450 additional trailers for its operational fleet.

The new units were delivered to Gist sites across the UK and the Republic of Ireland this month and quickly pressed into action.

Sam de Beaux, Gist’s Engineering Director said: “Delivering excellent service during the Christmas operating period is vital to all our customers. These new vehicles will help ensure we continue to deliver exceptional performance, not only through Christmas but also during 2020 and beyond.”

www.gistworld.com

Tags

Check Also

DEBATE THE FUTURE OF UK LOGISTICS AT ITT HUB 2020

Debate the future of UK logistics at ITT Hub 2020

The UK’s logistics sector currently directly impacts more than seven million people employed in making, …

MHW Latest Top Tweets

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved