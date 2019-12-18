Gist gears up for Christmas with delivery of new vehicles

Christmas is fast approaching and supply chain expert Gist is prepared for its peak period with the arrival of 188 brand new DAF Euro 6 vehicles and more than 450 additional trailers for its operational fleet.

The new units were delivered to Gist sites across the UK and the Republic of Ireland this month and quickly pressed into action.

Sam de Beaux, Gist’s Engineering Director said: “Delivering excellent service during the Christmas operating period is vital to all our customers. These new vehicles will help ensure we continue to deliver exceptional performance, not only through Christmas but also during 2020 and beyond.”

