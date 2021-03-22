Gist wins Rising Star Award

Gist General Manager, Siobhan Afford, has won the Rising Star Award at this year’s Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Awards for Excellence.

The awards, now in their 28th year, recognise and reward the most outstanding achievements by the very best individuals and organisations throughout the industry, who continue to raise standards and move the profession forward.

Siobhan’s problem-solving and ability to overcome challenges with innovate thinking has seen her consistently raise standards with her teams. She established a cost-saving, multi-pick operation, significantly improved customer performance, and has achieved the highest site employee engagement scores across our business.

Siobhan Afford, General Manager, Gist said: “I am absolutely delighted to have won this prestigious award, it’s an honour to be recognised by CILT. The logistics industry is fast-moving, exciting and I love the challenge; most of all I enjoy working closely as a team and I am really proud of what we have achieved together. I’m looking forward to what the future has in store and I’ll be doing my best to encourage others to consider logistics as a great career option.”

Michael Chambers, Chief Executive, Gist said: “Despite Siobhan being one of our youngest general managers, she is a role model for our entire management community. She has a positive, can-do attitude and her ability to take hold of our business priorities, such as our safety agenda, sees her engage every person at her site so that they not only understand what we are trying to achieve, but are motivated to play their part in delivering positive change.”

More information about the win and awards can be found here:

https://ciltuk.org.uk/Events/National-Events/CILT-Awards-for-Excellence