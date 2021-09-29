Gist tackles driver shortage with in-house HGV Training and Testing Centre

Aspiring HGV drivers can now jump the queue for training and sitting their Class C+E driving test by applying directly to Gist, which has launched its own fully accredited HGV training and testing centre in Spalding, Lincolnshire.

Gist is actively recruiting up to 80 eligible Class C drivers and provisional HGV licence holders to be trained and examined through its fully-funded in-house HGV driver programme. These drivers will gain their HGV Class C+E licence and will be driving for Gist in time for the busy peak Christmas trading period.

­­The company anticipates its driver training and testing programme will deliver up to 300 newly qualified HGV drivers for Gist each year.

Those who are offered places on the programme will receive competitive rates of pay from day one, with Gist fully funding all training costs and fees associated with obtaining the relevant licences as well as travel and accommodation costs. The overall support package is expected to save individuals’ approximately £3,000 when compared to self-funding. Successful applicants will also benefit from Gist’s sign-on and retention bonuses worth up to £5,000, payable over their first 15 months of employment with the company.

Michael Chambers, Gist Chief Executive said: “The logistics industry has a critical part to play in addressing the HGV driver shortage. While the recent Government intervention on short-term HGV driver visas is welcomed and will help deliver the nation’s Christmas, it is not a long-term solution. Training and developing home-grown drivers is the most sustainable way out of this crisis which is likely to be with us for some time to come.”