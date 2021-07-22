Gist wins long distance driver of the year for second year running

Gist has secured the Microlise Long Distance Driver of the Year Award for the second year in a row, with Spalding driver Stuart Moore announced as the 2021 winner, following Hemel driver, Gillian Brooks’s win in the same category in 2020.

With nomination-based awards receiving more entries than ever before and telematics-based categories containing an initial eligible pool of over 252,000 drivers, the 2021 winners have triumphed after a rigorous data analysis process, corroboration by employers and assessment by an independent judging panel.

Stuart has been driving for Gist for 25 years. Typically taking on routes that others are less keen to do, the winner of our Long Distance category puts his driving skills to the test on a daily basis as he collects consignments from fresh food suppliers, farms and factories and manoeuvres around the farm tracks and narrow roads that dot the Suffolk countryside. His excellent attitude and driving skills has made him an obvious choice for Gist, when they look for a reliable and skilled driver to test new technologies.

When Microlise was introduced to Gist in 2016, Stuart was surprised and disappointed to see his name half-way down the performance list: “When I looked at the data in more detail, I could see that I was getting a low score at one particular slip road and roundabout. I used this information to fine-tune my driving – and after 6 months I nailed it. I had to change my driving style – now I even drive my own car differently as a result! I worked hard to get to the top of the leader board and what I do now feels like my normal way of driving.”

