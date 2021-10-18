Giti Genesis retread range expanded with next generation drive axle tyre

The Giti Genesis retread range has been expanded with the Giti GDR691, a next generation drive axle tyre immediately available in the most prominent size in the UK market, 315/70R22.5.

Suitable for regional and urban use, it features a new non-directional pattern and optimised tread block shape for an even footprint.

Additionally a high tie-bar in the shoulder area improves pattern stiffness and robustness, while optimised compounds ensure excellent traction, especially in wet conditions, as well as optimal mileage performance and resistance to damage and impacts.

A wide tread with six-rib design delivers superior traction.

The Giti GDR691 is the successor of the popular Giti GDR690 which remains available in 295/80R22.5 and 315/80R22.5. The GTR990 trailer tyre completes the portfolio in 385/65R22.5.

All Giti Genesis tyres are high-quality, hot cure bead-to-bead retreads which are manufactured using certified Giti casings.

The main objectives of the range are to lower costs for fleet operators and reduce the environmental impact of their tyre programme. Giti Tire estimates that a recycled tyre saves 68 litres of oil, 44 kilograms of rubber and 88 kilograms of CO² across the life of the product.

Tony McHugh, TBR Sales and Marketing Director UK at Giti Tire, said: “The Giti Genesis offering is extremely popular with UK fleets, proving since their launch in 2012 the quality and durability of our casings, both new and retreaded, while delivering the lowest price-per-kilometre without sacrificing reliability and safety.”