Giti targeting hard urban distribution vehicles with new 17.5” GAU867v1

Giti Tire is targeting the small ‘stop-start’ city bus and 7.5 tonne delivery vehicle markets with the launch of its Giti GAU867v1 all-position tyre in size 215/75R17.5.

Design for hard urban use, it has been developed with robust sidewall scrubbing protection that defends the tyre from curbing damage and abrasions and deep sidewall wear indicators to show the correct time to rotate or demount the tyre.

Specifically replacing the established Giti GAR820 in the size, the Giti GAU867v1 utilises the manufacturer’s latest casing construction which enhances mileage and regular wear thanks to its optimised footprint, reinforced tread compound and stiff pattern design.

The tyre has been certified to meet the EU 117-02 legal requirement for safe winter performances and is 3PMSF marked, a key customer demand in markets throughout Europe.

The Giti GAU867v1, originally launched just over one year ago in 22.5” sizes to replacing the popular Giti GAU861 and Giti GT867 patterns, is also available in 275/70R22.5, 295/80R22.5 and 11R22.5.

The Giti truck and bus portfolio is developed in conjunction with Giti Tire’s European Research & Development Centre in Hannover, Germany.