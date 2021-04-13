Giti targets electric bus markets with newly developed GAU867v1 range

Giti Tire’s Giti GAU867v1 all-position urban bus tyre range has been updated with several core developments to allow the company to target Europe’s growing electric bus market.

A new size has been launched, 265/70R19.5 143/141 J, while the existing 275/70R22.5 has an updated load index of 152/148 J.

These two tyres – which carry a new EBus sidewall logo which stands for both Eco and Electric – provide a higher load capability to accommodate heavy batteries, greater tread abrasion resistance to address the high torque of electric engines and deliver low energy consumption to maximise battery range.

The Giti GAU867v1 has been certified to meet the EU 117-02 legal requirement for safe winter performances and three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) certified, a key customer condition and a legal demand in several city-bus markets throughout Europe.

The tyre was originally launched one year ago to replacing the popular Giti GAU861 and Giti GT867 patterns. Other sizes include 295/80R22.5 154/150 J, 11R22.5 148/145 J and the recently added 215/75R17.5 M which targets hard urban distribution vehicles.

All tyres can be used on electric and combustion engine buses.

Designed for hard urban use, the Giti GAU867v1 utilises the manufacturer’s latest casing construction which enhances mileage and handling and carries exceptionally high retreadability properties, a key market stipulator due to a short original lifespan.

Key developments saw rubber reinforced sidewalls that protect the tyre from curbing damage and abrasions, and deep sidewall wear indicators to show the correct time to rotate or demount the tyre.

A wide and robust tread pattern and advanced siping further reduces noise and improves passenger comfort against previous patterns.

The Giti truck and bus portfolio is developed in conjunction with Giti Tire’s European Research & Development Centre in Hannover, Germany.