Giti Tire enjoys flying start as 2021 BTRC season commences

The 2021 British Truck Racing Championship BTRC got off to a flying start for Giti Tire, with this season’s two experienced drivers securing five podium finishes over five races, including one victory.

Taking place at Brands Hatch over June 5th and 6th, the newly liveried Giti Tire Motorsport designed trucks were again driven by Martin Gibson, Giti Tire’s Manager – EU Testing Centre and Motorsport UK and Stuart Oliver of Team Oliver Racing.

Race one saw Oliver finish in second and Gibson in third, while race two saw the octane-fuelled competitors switch places to cross the line in third and fourth.

Race three saw Oliver finish in fourth and Gibson in sixth, before race four which saw Gibson drive a faultless race to secure the first chequered flag of the season to take top place on the podium.

The fifth and final race of the weekend saw Oliver finish second and Gibson in fifth.

Both the Giti MAN TGX and bonneted VOLVO VNL trucks continue to race on Giti Race-Tuned v1 global competition truck tyres in size 315/70R22.5, which are available to purchase by any team across Europe via Truck Sport UK.

The tyre has been specially designed with an even pressure distribution and footprint optimisation assuring competition cornering and braking performance.

The next meet of the British Truck Racing Championship, which is also sponsored by Giti Tire, takes place at Thruxton over July 3rd and 4th before heading onto Donington, Zolder in Belgium, Snetterton, Pembrey before finishing back at Brands Hatch.

Gibson said: “It was simply fantastic to get out there and enjoy truck racing again, and of course to secure the first win of the season, and five podium finishes in total with Stuart, shows that we are going to be competitive again this year.”

In the shortened 2020 season, Oliver finished third and Gibson fourth in the final standings.

“The Giti Race-Tuned v1 tyres continue to prove themselves at the ultimate level, and in truck racing, where five-plus tonne machines are regularly reaching 100-plus mph, you have to trust the rubber implicitly,” continued Gibson.

“Competitive racing is hugely important for Giti as it’s only by pushing your technology to extremes that you can improve your everyday portfolios, and that is why our truck and bus range is constantly improving to surpass the demands of today’s UK and European fleets.”