Giti Tire’s latest CombiRoad technology introduced into 17.5” truck and bus market

The Giti GTR955 Combi Road tyre is being launched in three new 17.5” sizes, marking the first time Giti Tire’s latest truck and bus tyre technology has been available in smaller rims.

Initially available in 215/75R17.5, it will be followed by the 235/75R17.5 and 245/70R17.5 in quarter four.

The tyres are designed for regional and long-haul operations and deliver vastly improved regular wear and an optimised footprint. Each carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol for approved fitment in markets with laws governing winter tyre use.

The Giti GTR955 Combi Road was originally launched at the start of 2019 in sizes 385/65R22.5 and 385/55R22.5. Real life testing showed a mileage increase of around 30% against previous comparable product. (See performance data below in editor’s notes.)

The result, which was concluded following a four-year design and test period on several different fleet types across various diverse sectors, has been achieved through enhancing the tyre profile, advanced belt construction and a newly developed tread compound.

Specially developed in cooperation with Giti Tire’s European R&D Centre in Hannover, Germany, the Giti GTR955 Combi Road is manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art production facility in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“For the very first time, Giti Tire’s latest CombiRoad structures and high-tech materials are now embedded in a small 17.5” sizes, answering demand from customers to bring the latest technology into the smaller operations rims,” said Tony McHugh, TBR Sales and Marketing Director UK, Giti Tire.

“Wide tread width, in combination with extra robust shoulders geometry, provides an even tread pressure distribution, low abrasion rate and extended mileage. Those characteristics make the tyre a superior premium level product for both long and short haul operations”.