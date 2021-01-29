GKD Technologies welcome David Perez as new Chief Executive Officer

On January 1st, 2021 GKD Technologies, an industry-leading supplier of personnel and machinery safety systems appointed David Perez as its next chief executive officer, putting a seasoned CEO in place, to succeed long-time leader and founder of GKD, Nick Ground.

David brings a proven track record of scaling businesses in multiple sectors including in technology services, software as a service (SaaS), and network security, where he has led various regional and global business units. David is highly skilled in business planning and strategy, with a strong focus on business development.

Most recently, David was the CEO of Norm Cyber Ltd, helping to establish the company as a key supplier to SMEs with its innovative and class-leading Cyber Security as a Service offering. He also served as CEO for a prominent Internet of Things software business based in the UK helping to grow an enviable list of international channel partners and blue-chip customers and delivering rapid expansion.

David also brings significant global experience, having been based in the USA for several years as President for North America for Reliance Globalcom (now Global Cloud Exchange), a network services and digital transformation business.

David’s appointment allows former CEO Nick Ground to concentrate on growing and accelerating GKD’s innovation pipeline. Nick and David will be working together to ensure a smooth transition and Nick will continue to play a key role in GKD’s future success by driving growth through innovation.

Nick Ground commented on David Perez’s appointment “We are delighted to welcome David to the GKD team. GKD is currently experiencing unprecedented growth, despite the global pandemic. There are exciting times ahead for GKD and David will oversee and nurture the company’s future growth and expansion plans and lead the business into new areas.”

Adding his thoughts on his new role as CEO, David added “We have very ambitious plans at GKD. Building on a very solid foundation, with strong relationships and great partners, we are uniquely placed to capitalise on the evolving market conditions. Our plan is to roll out the next generation of flexible and modular safety solutions which will significantly help our customers track and improve safety performance in the workplace.”

GKD Technologies is a leading provider of systems designed for safeguarding personnel and machines. Based in the South of England, the company design, develop and produce height, slew, and load safety control systems for Road Rail vehicles (RRV’s) and general construction equipment including excavators, as well as Proximity Warning Systems used across many sectors.