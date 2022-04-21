Global Materials Handling joins Toyota’s national dealer network

Toyota Material Handling UK (TMH UK) has announced the appointment of a new addition to its national dealer network. Saint Helens-based Global Materials Handling Ltd became the official Toyota dealer for the north west of England when managing director Andy Evans put pen to paper at a signing ceremony at the company’s premises at Haydock attended by TMH UK’s managing director, Nick Duckworth, and dealer manager, Robert Wright.

Established in 2010, Global Materials Handling is the fastest growing independent forklift dealer in the north west. Joining the Toyota dealer network means that the company can now offer the full Toyota range of intralogistics solutions as well as used Toyota forklift trucks and warehouse equipment, service, parts, a range of flexible and highly competitive finance and rental packages as well as operator training.

Andy Evans – who, prior to forming Global Materials Handling, began his career with Birchwood Mechanical Services, commented: “When I was with Birchwood the first forklift truck that I ever sold was a Toyota, so I am very excited to have joined the Toyota network once again.”

He continued: “Global Materials Handling provides a personalised, local service tailored to our clients’ business needs. The combination of a local dealership supported by an internationally recognised manufacturer such as Toyota means that we can deliver excellent levels of service support to all of our clients – regardless of whether they operate a single truck or the largest fleet.”

Nick Duckworth said: “Toyota has a dedicated, strategically positioned dealer network and we are extremely pleased to welcome Global Materials Handling as part of our network. Global has developed an impressive business in the region and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the company.”

www.toyota-forklifts.co.uk