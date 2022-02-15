YANMAR Engines new 5 year warranty
Rotogrip chains from RUD
Post a Story on Materials Handling World
Hytera logistics and distribution two way radio communication product solutions
Recycling Heroes to be recognised on Global Recycling Day

Global Recycling Foundation calling all Recycling Heroes to be recognised on Global Recycling Day

MHWmagazine 7 hours ago Wasteline

Closing date for entries in Global Recycling Foundation’s #RecyclingHeroes competition is fast approaching.

$1000 prize money for each of the winners is waiting for ten winners who will be able to promote their work to audiences around the world marking Global Recycling Day.

The #RecyclingHeroes competition which has now been launched is asking for nominations including individuals, businesses and communities who are making exceptional strides with their innovative recycling initiatives.

On 18 March, cities and organisations all over the world will be participating in Global Recycling Day – an annual initiative which raises awareness about the many ways we can all turn ‘waste’ into a valuable resource.

Global Recycling Day is today celebrated across all continents of the World from Africa to Asia to Europe to Americas & Oceania. A day for all of us to join hands and work together in helping to reduce pollution whilst helping meet COP26 goals.

Ranjit Baxi, Founding President of the Global Recycling Foundation said: “The purpose of this competition is to promote the crucial role of recycling to combat increasing threats to the environment and to showcase just what each and every individual and organisation can do themselves to make a vital difference, even in times of great difficulty as we battle with COVID 19.”

A reminder: the closing entry date for this year’s competition is 08th March.

www.globalrecyclingday.com

Tags

Check Also

Full steam ahead for Spencer ECA and Hiab

Full steam ahead for Spencer ECA and Hiab

World leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, Hiab, was the supplier of choice for …

MHW Latest Top Tweets

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Site made by Perceptionscape