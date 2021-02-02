Global Recycling Foundation launches search for #RecyclingHeroes 2021

Recognizing recycling as an essential industry is the theme for this year’s Global Recycling Day on 18 March 2021 shining a spotlight on our Global Recycling Heroes.

Recycling, recognised as an essential industry, has made huge contributions during the current unprecedented pandemic.

The Global Recycling Foundation is calling for nominations for the award of Recycling Hero 2021 from individuals to business leaders, sole traders to multinational businesses, communities, towns and cities that have continued actively to recycle during the Covid-19 crisis.

All entrants will have a chance to win a US$500 prize and the winners will feature on the Global Recycling Day social media channels. Ten recycling heroes will be chosen as the winners representing the various continents of the world.

Ranjit Baxi, Founding President of the Global Recycling Foundation, commented: “We want to champion Recycling Heroes during a particularly difficult year, and encourage the world to recognize the critical importance that recycling makes to the preservation of our planet.”

“Every year on Global Recycling Day we applaud the innovative recycling practices of our heroes and report what they have achieved to our millions of supporters around the world.”

Recycling has been acknowledged as the Seventh Resource upon which humanity depends for the supply of raw materials and its essential role has continued throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The awards competition will be launched via social media early next week and Global Recycling Foundation will shortly announce details about how to nominate your #RecyclingHeroes 2021.