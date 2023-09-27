“DS Smith Technicarton”

Global sustainable packaging company DS Smith announce MAX Lamination technology as corrugated cardboard

MAX Lamination technology increases the resistance of sustainable packaging and optimizes stacking potential in transportation saving CO2, and it is fully recyclable with extended possibilities for reuse

DS Smith Tecnicarton, an expert provider of industrial packaging solutions and part of the leading global sustainable packaging company DS Smith, launches MAX lamination technology. The new solution increases the resistance of corrugated cardboard packaging and optimizes stacking potential – extending possibilities for reuse as a fully recyclable solution.

DS Smith Tecnicarton expert designers superimposed up to ten layers of corrugated cardboard to create MAX technology. This includes standardized special folding creases to achieve a larger box format with increased resistance, and the design has evolved out of a six-wave laminated packaging solution comprised of up to ten channels

DS Smith heavy-duty packaging, the Magnus-IBC Kraft, has a capacity of 1,000 Litres and a resistance of 10,000 KG and the bulk packages have been designed as a sustainable and 100% recyclable alternative to traditional plastic Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC).

DS Smith production processes and the companies’ unique circular economy design metrics approach has resulted in significant market leading improvements to the technology of large laminate packaging casings.

These include bespoke ergonomic creases that enable packaging to be assembled easily. They are also foldable and have resulted in significant space saving during supply chain cycles as well as successful reuse cycles, and a reduction in CO2 during transportation. For example, in the automotive sector, Tecnipack cardboard has enabled laminated strips to be re-used up to ten times within the supply chain for transportation between Spain and the United States of America (USA).

In addition, the resistance offered by lamination technology has made it possible to replace wooden packaging with lighter, cheaper, and completely recyclable100% cardboard packaging.

DS Smith Tecnicarton has made 100% of its packaging products recyclable or reusable, and DS Smith is committed to fulfilling the objectives of it’s Now & Next Sustainability Strategy ‘Redefining Packaging for a Changing World’.

Ignacio Montfort, Managing Director, DS Smith Iberia:

“We are constantly looking for ways to innovate and find solutions to the environmental challenges of the day. Our company wide ‘Now & Next’ sustainability strategy and vision is a benchmark for our product innovations and targets. We are confident that these new packaging product innovations will positively impact on the packaging supply chain and environment for future generations, as well as for our present-day clients and their customers as we accelerate the transition to a low-carbon circular economy”.

MAX lamination technology is an innovation created as a result of the opening of a DS Smith facility dedicated to specializing in laminating corrugated cardboard sheets in Arborç (Tarragona) in 2017, and DS Smith Iberia has twenty-six packaging facilities, six recycling facilities, and three paper-making facilities in operation across the Iberian Peninsula.

www.dssmith.com