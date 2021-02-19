Going Dutch: Walker announces partnership agreement with Amsterdam-based 3PL

Berkshire-based supply chain and order fulfilment specialist, Walker Logistics Ltd, has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Dutch third party logistics services provider, RIF Europe.

The deal will allow Walker to offer its clients the opportunity to hold stock and fulfil orders bound for mainland Europe from RIF’s multi-user distribution hubs, which are located on the outskirts of Amsterdam close to Sciphol Airport.

Part of the UK-based RIF Group, RIF Europe provides end-to-end freight, logistics and fulfilment services. The company’s modern DCs provide in excess of 10,000 square metres of warehousing space.

Charlie Walker, marketing director at Walker Logistics, commented: “Our relationship with RIF Europe enables us to offer a valuable additional service to our clients. By physically holding stock closer to the point of consumption, our UK-based customers that sell in to the markets of Europe can optimise their supply chain efficiency and make impressive cost savings.”

Walker has integrated its order processing systems with RIF’s, which means that the company’s clients’ relationship with their logistics provider is not affected. “Our clients will continue to deal directly with us,” explains Charlie Walker.

RIF Europe’s operations director, Dominic Bacon, said: “We believe that RIF and Walker Logistics are a good fit, both operationally and culturally, and we see the relationship between our two companies as beneficial to both parties.”