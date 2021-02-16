Goodfellow announces expansion of Green Production Initiative

Goodfellow, a global supplier of metals and materials for research and industry, has announced an expansion of their Green Production initiative, which promotes the use of environmentally sound products and processes that conserve energy and natural resources. Materials that are part of the expanded initiative include those that are bio-based, biodegradable and/or nontoxic as well as those that are renewable, recyclable and designed to save energy through innovative design.

Products of particular note include ultra-pure, metal-free ‘green’ graphene produced by a rapid and highly scalable ‘green’ production process; a range of biopolymers made from renewable resources; and lightweight, energy-saving foams and honeycombs that require less source material to produce while providing numerous functional benefits.

“Materials in the Goodfellow Green Production initiative strike a favourable balance between product quality and reducing the product’s carbon footprint,” says Joel Aleixo, Goodfellow’s global marketing manager. “They allow customers to focus on research and product design without compromising quality and, in fact, often serve as a creative catalyst for innovative applications.”

For more information about the Goodfellow Green Production initiative, click here, email technical@goodfellow.com or call 0800 731 4653 (UK) or +44 1480 424 800.

www.goodfellow.com