Goodfellow donates essential materials to companies supporting frontline workers

Leading research materials supplier, Goodfellow, is showing support to several initiatives in the fight against COVID-19, supplying materials that are being used to make protective equipment for frontline workers.

Their latest donation has seen the company donate 130 kilos of polypropylene coil to Stamford School in Lincolnshire, UK, where Design Technology teachers are voluntarily manufacturing 1,000 protective face masks a day. The school is contributing to the national effort to increase the availability of PPE for frontline NHS (UK National Health Service) staff.

Goodfellow has also donated to a number of other companies that are supplying protective equipment to hospitals, such as supplying PET sheet to Plastic Jesus Fabrication, an LA artist who has adapted his studio to make medical PPE to donate to local hospitals. Other companies receiving donations include Royal Mint, Brammer, TJ Morgan and Safran Aero Boosters.

Stephen Aldersley, CEO at Goodfellow commented on the donations: “It’s incredibly important that we come together to support each other in times like these, both industry and individuals alike.

“It just so happens that in this instance, Goodfellow has the ability to help frontline workers with the specialist materials used to make PPE – so it was a clear opportunity for us to start contributing on a local level to this global crisis. We’d actively encourage other companies to do the same where possible.

“We know how hard our partners are working to make a positive difference amid this pandemic and we were particularly impressed with the efforts made by the teachers at Stamford School, who are showing solidarity and commitment in such uncertain times.”

Teachers at the Stamford Endowed Schools originally trialled using the Schools’ 3D printers to manufacture visors for NHS staff, but the process was too slow to meet demand. Instead, staff worked over a weekend to prototype and refine a design for creating face masks using laser cutters. This was then used to create the first delivery of 100 masks, manufactured in just six hours, which was sent to the ICU team at Peterborough City Hospital.

Mr Newton, Head of Design Technology at Stamford School, added: “We are extremely fortunate to have the equipment and skill set to make a real difference to members of our NHS. We will keep manufacturing as long as we have materials, which Goodfellow are supporting us with, and a demand for the product – we’re just glad we are able to help our amazing NHS workers.”

For more information about Goodfellow materials, visit www.goodfellow.com, or contact info@goodfellow.com.