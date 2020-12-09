Goodfellow recaps an unpredictable 2020

Leading research materials supplier, Goodfellow, has launched a Christmas video detailing the triumphs and obstacles for the company throughout an unpredictable year.

The new video takes a look back at the year in review, detailing how Goodfellow has helped in the fight against Coronavirus with material donations and industry partnerships. Materials play a key part in creating PPE, as well as essential ventilators for the healthcare industry.

The review also highlights a number of innovative product launches which have helped continue to drive the industry forward and reflects on the gratitude of Goodfellow to the global R&D community for its continued support throughout 2020.

Joel Aleixo, Global Marketing Manager at Goodfellow, commented: “With a year as difficult as this one, it’s important for us to look back and see all that we’ve achieved, even in the face of adversity. It’s an opportunity to reflect on how the industry continues to adapt and innovate, as well as serving as a big thank-you to our loyal customers.

“It’s not been an easy year for us, our customers or the industry as a whole, but we continue to pour our efforts and energies into helping facilitate the scientific innovation which will safeguard and enhance all of our futures.”

To view the video, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBQIXZqDtio&t=5s