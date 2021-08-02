Goodyear expands RH-4A+ linup to include 40.00R57

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announces a new size, 40.00R57, to the Goodyear RH-4A+ tire lineup. With the initial launch last fall, the RH-4A+ is engineered to deliver a lower operating cost per hour and higher productivity in hard rock underfoot conditions.

The Goodyear RH-4A+, 40.00R57 tire provides the following benefits and features:

Increased hours to removal with its high net-to-gross tread pattern and extra-deep E-4+ tread depth

Cool operating temperatures from the tread’s centerline blading, shoulder lug pockets, and shoulder lug side notches

“The 40.00R57 has become Goodyear’s dominant fitment on 200-ton trucks, such as the Caterpillar 789. With a higher TKPH and load carrying capacity, the new Goodyear RH-4A+ tire size is a great option for customers who have converted their 789 fleets to this larger tire.” said Eric Matson, Global OTR Field Engineering Manager.

The Goodyear RH-4A+ is now available in sizes 40.00R57, 59/80R63, 46/90R57 and 27.00R49 through Goodyear’s global network of authorized OTR dealers. It is available in customized casing constructions and is made with Goodyear’s proprietary tread compounds.

The Goodyear RH-4A+ is part of Goodyear’s Total Mobility platform of trusted products, reliable services and tire management solutions – all delivered by a global network.

For more information on the Goodyear RH-4A+, visit www.goodyearotr.com or contact us at https://www.goodyearotr.com/contact/contact-us to request a consultation.