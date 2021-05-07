Goodyear introduces new generation of tyres for container handling duty

Goodyear has introduced a new generation of tyres for specialised container handling machinery such as reach stackers. The GEN II versions of the EV-4S and EV-5S bring a range of new technologies to improve efficiency, stability and durability.

The EV-4S GEN II has the deep 150-level IND-4 tread thickness, as rated by the Tire and Rim Association (TRA), whereas the 250-level EV-5S has the extra-deep IND-5 marking, the highest rating that the TRA issues. Both of the new tyre designs feature the same package of new technologies, including new construction and tread features.

The enhanced construction demonstrates a new cavity shape. Goodyear’s engineers have developed this to reduce wear, lowering the cost per hour. The construction of both tyres also includes an oversized high strength bead bundle to enhance stability when carrying high loads. This bead area has increased protection to reduce chafing.

This focus on strength and protection extends to the new sidewall design. The sidewall has additional protection where the plies end, also improving durability and stability.

Tire life management is made easier by the new notched tread wear indicator which is highly visible in the smooth tread. This features Goodyear’s proven tread compounds in both depth options, with improved heat and abrasion resistance.

Tracy Maclear, OTR Marketing and Business Development Manager, Goodyear EMEA, said: “The GEN-II versions of EV-4S and EV-5S show Goodyear’s relentless focus on continuous improvement. The new construction and tread features help improve efficiency and durability by reducing wear.”

Port and maritime operators choosing Goodyear tyres can also benefit from the company’s Total Mobility package. This includes EMTrack, providing accurate tyre life reports to help with budgeting and fleet management, and Goodyear Tyre Pressure Monitoring System for heavy duty applications to give precise, real-time monitoring of tyre pressures to reduce downtime and the total cost of ownership.

The EV-4S GEN II and EV-5S GEN II join Goodyear’s extended portfolio of port handling tyres, bringing a wide range of purpose-designed solutions for container handlers, reach stackers, straddle carriers, shuttle sprinter carriers and other specialised machinery. Both tyres are available in the 18.00R25 size.