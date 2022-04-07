Goodyear launches POWERLOAD® with increased durability and traction for Compact Wheel Loaders and Graders

Developed for the unique needs of the compact wheel loader and small grader machines

Incorporating patented SMOOTH GUARD TECHNOLOGY™

Goodyear has launched the new POWERLOAD® line to support the drive for productivity, durability and cost-effective operations of compact wheel loader and small grader machines, which have seen an upsurge in demand due to the growth of construction and development projects around the world.

It is a competitive market with the introduction of new technology from OEMs, driven by the market demand for more efficient operations as well as environmental considerations. With the introduction of POWERLOAD, Goodyear offers a tyre range with important advanced technologies specifically designed for the needs of compact wheel loaders and small graders.

These compact machines are typically used in construction, materials loading, logistics support, agriculture and landscaping operations. Therefore, versatility is a key tyre characteristic. Long operating hours mean that driver comfort is an important factor, alongside traction and durability.

Smooth Guard Technology™ headlines the innovations

Goodyear POWERLOAD features the new Smooth Guard Technology, including an extra thick and smooth rubber layer of protection in the shoulder area and sidewall. The advanced technology provides the range with increased robustness supporting improved cut resistance and casing protection. In addition, the new range also features a reinforced sidewall construction giving increased stability and easier manoeuvrability. The new range provides reduced bucket sway in loading operations and offers operators driving precision, confidence, comfort and safety.

The focus on reinforcement and protection continues with protection in the flange cover area. This feature helps to prevent penetration of foreign objects in the area between the rim and tyre, particularly important on building sites where soil, rocks, stones and other debris can create damage to conventional tyres. A new pry-bar notch design helps speed up mounting and removal of tyres, minimising downtime for operators.

The non-directional pattern is further evidence of Goodyear’s focus on efficiency, supporting easier tyre logistics by allowing the positions to be rotated and simplifies stocking for the fleet operator. Goodyear POWERLOAD delivers enhanced traction, essential on construction sites. The design gives superb forward and lateral traction, while the self-cleaning properties help minimise downtime and boost efficiency. The tread pattern is inspired by the well proven Goodyear TL-3A+ for larger (25” rim and above) vehicles and optimised for the 18” and 20” sizes in the POWERLOAD range.

On POWERLOAD, Goodyear has increased the shoulder tread depth compared to previous designs. This supports extended tyre life, mileage and can also contribute to a lower operating cost per hour.

Goodyear’s ELECTRIC DRIVE READY philosophy means the company’s latest tyres can be used on electric vehicles as well as hybrid and conventional diesel engines. The forward-thinking approach also reduces complexity for operators as only one type of tyre needs to be stocked for a range of powertrains.

Octavian Velcan, managing director OTR and Aviation EMEA for Goodyear: “POWERLOAD brings a focus on minimised downtime, optimised cost per hour, durability and versatility to a growing sector of the off-the-road market. At Goodyear, we have thought ahead to the future requirements of compact wheel loader and small grader operators to bring technologies that help them navigate challenging terrain to get the job done and keep productivity going up.”

www.goodyearotr.com