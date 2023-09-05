goplasticpallets.com and All Pallets acquired by Rotom Europe

In a strategic move that underlines their commitment to future growth, goplasticpallets.com and its sister company, All Pallets, have announced their acquisition by Rotom Europe. This acquisition cements both companies’ position as UK market leaders, whilst allowing Rotom to expand its load carrier services in the UK and further strengthen its activities across Europe.

Founded in 1993 by Managing Director Jim Hardisty and Operations Director Chris Adam, Eastbourne-based goplasticpallets.com, and All Pallets, located in Newhaven, have successfully supplied leading names from across the retail, manufacturing, automotive, food and agriculture, pharmaceutical and waste management sectors for more than 30 years.

Furthermore, goplasticpallets.com has been on a mission to create responsible supply chains, including the launch of a pioneering recycling scheme that has seen the business recycle over 1250 tonnes of plastic to date. In addition, 93% of its plastic pallets are made from 100% recycled materials.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Rotom Europe is a leading provider of load carrier services and solutions across eleven European countries. In 2022, the group turnover exceeded €220 million, and it currently has more than 500 employees. The company optimises supply chains – from beginning to end – by using an innovative range of logistics equipment for transportation and storage. This is facilitated through a singular contact point and supported by an extensive European location network.

This acquisition not only guarantees the next stage of growth for goplasticpallets.com and All Pallets, which includes increasing the number of services and solutions it can offer its clients in the future, but also offers a wealth of opportunities for staff development. Hardisty and Adam will continue to oversee day-to-day operations within their existing roles, ensuring the companies’ core values and vision remain intact.

Commenting on the acquisition, Jim Hardisty, said: “Both goplasticpallets.com and All Pallets have witnessed significant growth in recent years. This partnership with Rotom Europe marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us and our team members – many of whom have been a part of our journey for many years. Rotom’s business ethos, culture, and ambitions align seamlessly with ours. We’re eager to leverage their extensive product and service portfolio to enhance our offerings in the UK and Europe. This will include efficient rental and pooling solutions, plus professional packaging management and recovery services.

Arjan Kuiper, CEO of Rotom Europe, added: “goplasticpallets.com and All Pallets’ extensive product and service portfolios, plus their best practice business models, ensures Rotom will benefit from a market-leading presence in the UK, whilst greatly strengthening our market approach in neighbouring EU countries. Furthermore, their commitment to greening the supply chain and promoting a circular economy fits perfectly with our own sustainable agenda.”

https://www.goplasticpallets.com/

https://www.allpallets.co.uk/

https://rotom.co.uk/