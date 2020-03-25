Goplasticpallets.com confirms ‘Essential Business’ status for keeping supply chains moving

As UK measures for controlling the spread of COVID-19 step up a gear, Jim Hardisty MD of Goplasticpallets.com reassures customers that the company will continue ‘business as usual’ for as long as possible to keep essential supply chains moving.

We will continue to work to keep our essential supply chains moving

Jim said: “In these challenging times we know our customers need our support more than ever, particularly those that are supplying the essential food and medicines to replenish the shelves of our supermarkets and convenience stores.

“The European Commission stated last week that, while protecting the health of our citizens, we must also ensure that they still have access to essential goods, demand for which is incredibly high.

“To do this, we need workers to be free to carry out the physical work to support our supply chains. This includes our warehouse operatives, the drivers of our forklifts and lorries, and our sales force too – who continue to offer expert advice and reassurance at these uncertain times.

“As we observe Government advice, our team remains strong and fully operational and the same applies for our European factories, who are still hard at work.

“Currently we have over 72,000 plastic pallets, pallet boxes and small boxes in stock – and all ready for immediate, next day delivery.

“As the situation in the UK changes daily, we are keeping our customers informed of any changes we are making. But for now, we will continue to work to keep our essential supply chains moving.”

For expert pallet advice, call the team on 01323 744057 or email sales@goplasticpallets.com